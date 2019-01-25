Third Eye Blind And Jimmy Eat World Announce San Francisco Show Together

San Francisco's own Third Eye Blind have announced their 2019 Summer Gods Tour with Jimmy Eat World & Ra Ra Riot. The tour will begin in Los Angeles on June 14th before coming to San Francisco on Saturday night June 15th.

Excited to head out on the Summer Gods Tour 2019 with @jimmyeatworld! Register NOW for #VerifiedFan presale: https://t.co/ek9YdLme9D pic.twitter.com/W0RkhgqLTJ — Third Eye Blind (@ThirdEyeBlind) January 25, 2019

The show will be at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium tickets can be bought starting with the pre-sales on January 30th & 31st. General on sale is Friday February 1st. You can get tickets here.

Third Eye Blind's most recent music is 2018's "Thanks For Everything" EP & Jimmy Eat World will release their 10th studio album at some point in 2019.