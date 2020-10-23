There's now a live map that tracks broken McDonald's ice cream machines in the U.S.

Rashiq Zahid has felt the anguish many of us have. Attempting to order ice cream from McDonald's, but being told the machine is broken. He dealt with that when ordering a McSundae in Berlin over the summer and now the software engineer has created an map to track every broken McDonald's ice cream machine across the U.S., mcbroken.com is where you can find it.

I reverse engineered mcdonald's internal api and I'm currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every mcdonald's in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine https://t.co/2KsRwAdrMd — rashiq (@rashiq) October 22, 2020

He created the tool as a joke using a bot that places orders at all McDonald's locations across the country to determine if the ice cream machine is currently operational. The company's VP of Communications actually showed Zahid some love for his creation noting his dedication to making sure McDonald's customers are satisfied.

Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks! We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will. — David Tovar (@dwtovar) October 23, 2020

In San Jose 7.69% of ice cream machines are broken and in San Francisco that number is at 6.67% as of Friday afternoon.