Theres An IT-Themed Pop-Up Bar And Funhouse Opening In Time For Halloween

(Via B96)

IT's coming.

No, literally, Replay Lincoln Park's pop up squad is gearing up for it's Halloween pop up inspired by IT, the popular Stephen King novel and horror films.

The arcade bar in Chicago will transform its interiors into the disquieting town of Derry, Maine, home of Pennywise the Clown, in the 1980s.

According to the press release, "guests may visit notable Derry destinations including the run-down, abandoned house near the train yard at 29 Neibolt Street, where “The Losers Club” constantly frequent in hopes of confronting It and an 80s aesthetic area with Tube TVs and various knick-knacks. The pop-up will also have a funhouse complete with mirrors, a popcorn machine and will be home to several events including It trivia, a Derry Afternoon Day Party, various costume contests, karaoke and more. Those not afraid to stand by the sewer that Georgie gets dragged into can take a photo to see if they might finally be able to catch a glimpse of the dancing clown. Regardless of what destination individuals visit, hearts will be pumping as guests are invited to check out the scary, not scary, and very scary doors with surprises behind each, many red balloons and Pennywise scaring children everywhere in sight."

IT’s Coming -- A post shared by Replay Lincoln Park (@replaylincolnpark) on Sep 29, 2019 at 4:37pm PDT

To add onto the fun there will also be specialty cocktails like The S.S. Georgie (a rye old fashioned with a Luxardo Cherry Sangue Morlacco float), This Is IT (black vodka, cherry juice soda with pearl dust garnish), Winter Fire (Maestro Dobel Tequila and muddled blackberry smash topped with a flaming rosemary garnish), Pennywise Punch (dark, light and spiced rum with passion fruit and fresh citrus juices) and homemade pumpkin spice sparkling, spiked seltzer.

There are also three shots "Scary, Not Scary and Very Scary," which most likely include Malort.

IT-themed events will include IT trivia, a Derry Afternoon Day Party, various costume contests and karaoke.

If you want to experience the chills and thrills for yourself, the spooky fun begins Friday, October 11 and runs through Halloween night.

Replay Lincoln Park is located at 2833 N. Sheffield Ave.

The latest Spongebob Squarepants pop-up was a huge hit, as was the previous Game of Thrones one, so we're confident Replay will outdo itself for Halloween!