There's A Fan Fest For "The Office" Happening In Scranton Next Summer

'The Office' stars Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey's podcast about the show just premiered recently & now fans of the show have something else to look forward to. The first ever fan festival for the show is happening in the city where the Dunder-Mifflin branch became famous, Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Set to take place from July 24 - 26, 2020 the event promises the chance to meet actors from the show, see costumes and props and of course cosplay is welcome. There will be vendors, trivia, art contests, Office Olympics, Cafe Disco & more.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on Black Friday (Nov. 29th) and you can get more info here.