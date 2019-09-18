Theres A 20s-Themed Haunted Cruise Party On The Bay For Halloween

On Saturday night October 26th you can set sail on the Bay aboard the San Francisco Belle for a 21+ night of costumes, music & drinks. The party has a speakeasy theme so it's recommended you show up to Pier 3 in your finest prohibition era garb. Think flapper girls, mobster suits, gloves, etc...

A post shared by Tommy Harrison (@tmelt50) on Apr 6, 2019 at 5:37am PDT

It looks like you can grab tickets at Goldstar or FeverUp & the Speakeasy Halloween Cruise Facebook event page can be found here. Boarding begins at 9PM with the San Francisco Belle setting sail at 10PM.