Theres A 20s-Themed Haunted Cruise Party On The Bay For Halloween
September 18, 2019
On Saturday night October 26th you can set sail on the Bay aboard the San Francisco Belle for a 21+ night of costumes, music & drinks. The party has a speakeasy theme so it's recommended you show up to Pier 3 in your finest prohibition era garb. Think flapper girls, mobster suits, gloves, etc...
It looks like you can grab tickets at Goldstar or FeverUp & the Speakeasy Halloween Cruise Facebook event page can be found here. Boarding begins at 9PM with the San Francisco Belle setting sail at 10PM.
Amazing night aboard the San Francisco Belle celebrating Halloween! #sunsetsoundsystem #halloween #sanfrancisco
Amazing night aboard the San Francisco Belle celebrating Halloween! #sunsetsoundsystem #halloween #sanfrancisco