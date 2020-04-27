Movies Theaters In Texas Are Permitted To Reopen This Week

Following suit of what Georgia had done last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is allowing movie theaters in the state to reopen starting Friday, May 1st. Major theaters chains aren't expected to reopen until at least July, but Abbott is still giving ones who choose to reopen the chance to do so at 25% capacity.

Texas will allow movie theaters to reopen on Friday https://t.co/VR57PjchCu — Variety (@Variety) April 27, 2020

Texas-based Alamo Draft House has announced that they will not be reopening their Texas locations and it's unclear what films reopened theaters would even be showing currently as almost all releases have been delayed.

We will not be opening our Texas theaters this weekend.



Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training. This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly. — #AlamoAtHome (@alamodrafthouse) April 27, 2020

Texas' shelter-in-place order expires on April 30th.

For more head to Variety.