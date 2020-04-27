Movies Theaters In Texas Are Permitted To Reopen This Week

They are allowed to reopen on Friday.

Following suit of what Georgia had done last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is allowing movie theaters in the state to reopen starting Friday, May 1st. Major theaters chains aren't expected to reopen until at least July, but Abbott is still giving ones who choose to reopen the chance to do so at 25% capacity.

Texas-based Alamo Draft House has announced that they will not be reopening their Texas locations and it's unclear what films reopened theaters would even be showing currently as almost all releases have been delayed.

Texas' shelter-in-place order expires on April 30th.

