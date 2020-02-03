The Used Hint That They're Opening For My Chemical Romance's U.S. Tour

My Chemical Romance announced their first U.S. tour in nine years last week and it sold out entirely within hours - including the band's Oakland Arena date on October 6th.

here's a video of it for all you stinky non-believers!! pic.twitter.com/THCQT4MYNs — anissa! (@phant_o_matic) January 30, 2020

No openers have been revealed up to this point, but The Used frontman Bert McCracken has now twice teased on stage that The Used might be returning to cities with MCR later this year.

The band's last toured together on Taste of Chaos 2005 and collaborated on a cover of David Bowie & Queen's "Under Pressure" that same year.

We'll wait and see who's opening the shows and if you're hoping to get in to the Oakland date keep listening to ALT 105.3 for chances to win tickets.