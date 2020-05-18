Season 2 Of Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy' Hits Netflix On July 31st

The hit Netflix series, 'The Umbrella Academy,' which is based on the comic books by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has announced that season 2 will come to the streaming service on July 31, 2020.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres July 31 pic.twitter.com/sHU5uLOPjO — Netflix (@netflix) May 18, 2020

The show stars Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Tom Hopper and is executive produced by Gerard.

This news comes as My Chemical Romance continues to postpone dates of their 2020 reunion tour, but the band's sold out North American fall dates including an October 6th stop at Oakland Arena remain scheduled.