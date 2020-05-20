SF's Longest-Running Gay Bar, The Stud, Closing For Good

Due to revenue loss

May 20, 2020
Dallas
The Stud

Gareth Gooch via The Stud

Joining the likes of recently shuttered Bay Area mainstays such as The Saddle Rack & The Stork Club, after 55 years San Francisco's oldest gay bar, The Stud, is closing for good.

The bar first opened in 1966 and due to a lack of revenue related to shelter-in-place orders they have to shut down.

There will be an online drag funeral to commemorate its closing and it will be held at 2PM on Thursday May 21st on Zoom. Here's who will be appearing:

  • Honey Mahogany: RuPaul Drag Race Alum and Stud Owner
  • Vivianne Forevermore!: Drag performer and Stud Owner
  • Rachel Ryan: General Manager and Stud Owner

 

