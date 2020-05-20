SF's Longest-Running Gay Bar, The Stud, Closing For Good

Joining the likes of recently shuttered Bay Area mainstays such as The Saddle Rack & The Stork Club, after 55 years San Francisco's oldest gay bar, The Stud, is closing for good.

The Stud, SF’s oldest gay bar, is closing permanently after 55 years. Going out in a blaze of glory with a drag funeral (over zoom). pic.twitter.com/BnGNLwLs86 — Dominic Fracassa (@DominicFracassa) May 21, 2020

The bar first opened in 1966 and due to a lack of revenue related to shelter-in-place orders they have to shut down.

There will be an online drag funeral to commemorate its closing and it will be held at 2PM on Thursday May 21st on Zoom. Here's who will be appearing: