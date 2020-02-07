The Strokes Appear To Tease A New Album Called 'The New Abnormal'

On New Year's Eve Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas said that the band had a new album coming in 2020 and now they're teasing something called 'The New Abnormal,' which many speculate is the name of the band's first album since 2013.

Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. posted the same teaser and captioned it "You think you’ve been waiting⁣

But the wait has just begun...⁣⁣

Welcome to -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --⁣

#basquiat #thenewabnormal ⁣⁣

#thestrokes2020"

Meanwhile, the band has a string of west coast dates coming up in March, but nothing in the Bay Area. They haven't played a Bay Area show since 2011 so hopefully we get to see them this year.