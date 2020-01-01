The Strokes Confirm New Album Coming In 2020 + Play New Song At NYE Show

The Strokes officially announced that a new album is coming in 2020 at their Barclays Center show in Brooklyn, NY on New Years Eve. Frontman Julian Casablancas made the announcement before the band performed a new track called "Ode To The Mets" according to their setlist.

JULIAN CONFIRMING NEW STROKES ALBUM 2020 pic.twitter.com/zyu9IzFvVp — Jules (@empireeants) January 1, 2020

It will be the band's first album since 2013's 'Comedown Machine' & first new music since 2016.

It will be @TheStrokes' first full-length album in seven yearshttps://t.co/F5Ngr6i2Gr — NME (@NME) January 1, 2020

The Strokes haven't played in the Bay Area since the summer of 2011 so hopefully they make their return this year with a new album in tow.