The San Francisco Grilled Cheese Fest Returns In April

The SF Grilled Cheese Fest will return on Saturday April 25th from 11 AM - 5 PM at the Soma StrEat Food Park in San Francisco. April is National Grilled Cheese Month so it'll be an appropriate time to celebrate.

Once again there will be some of the best food truck vendors in the Bay Area gathered to serve up tons of variations of grilled cheese complete with mac 'n cheese, pulled pork, dungeness crab, and so much more.

You'll also be able to enjoy bottomless craft beer if you'd like. Tickets and exact vendors are still TBA but you join the 10k+ waiting for more info on the Facebook event page here.