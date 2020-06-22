The Name Karen Sees Dramatic Drop In Popularity

Not many baby Karens running around

June 22, 2020
It seems that naming your kid Karen is a thing of the past. Many previously popular names go out of style as time goes on, but Karen notably has dropped dramatically in popularity so much so that not a single of the millions of users on babynames.com listed it as a favorite in the past year. It has seena 75% drop in popularity in the past decade.

The name Karen has become associated with entitled and often racists white women who are typically caught on camera acting rudely. They also have a tendency to ask for the manager.

The Karen meme is also associated with a specific hair cut, as well.

As for popular names on babynames.com these days? Felix & Genevieve are far more popular.

