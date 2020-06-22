The Name Karen Sees Dramatic Drop In Popularity

It seems that naming your kid Karen is a thing of the past. Many previously popular names go out of style as time goes on, but Karen notably has dropped dramatically in popularity so much so that not a single of the millions of users on babynames.com listed it as a favorite in the past year. It has seena 75% drop in popularity in the past decade.

'Karen' As Baby Name Is Dying Breed https://t.co/mDrCkJXK6d — TMZ (@TMZ) June 22, 2020

The name Karen has become associated with entitled and often racists white women who are typically caught on camera acting rudely. They also have a tendency to ask for the manager.

The Karen meme is also associated with a specific hair cut, as well.

As for popular names on babynames.com these days? Felix & Genevieve are far more popular.