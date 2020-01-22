The Lumineers Announce Chase Center Show This August
The Lumineers will make their return to the Bay Area on Tuesday August 18th with a show in San Francisco at Chase Center! Daniel Rodriguez & Gregory Alan Isakov will open the show.
Tickets go on sale Friday January 31st at 12PM (PST) and all tickets purchased online come with a copy of The Lumineers latest album 'III'.
For tickets and info head to Ticketmaster.