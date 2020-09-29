Live-Action 'The Lion King' prequel on the way from Disney & director Barry Jenkins

Oscar winnining director Barry Jenkins ('Moonlight,' 'If Beale Street Could Talk') is set to direct a live-action 'The Lion King' film for Disney that explores the mythology of the film's characters. For example, we might be getting a Mufasa origin story.

‘The Lion King’ Sequel Set With ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins To Helm For Walt Disney Studios https://t.co/Ev7Obi8Km8 via @Deadline — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 29, 2020

The writer of the 2019 live-action version, Jeff Nathanson, has already completed an initial draft of the script and its unclear if any of the voice actors will return, but expect the film to utilize the same technology that last year's did.

