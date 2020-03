The Killers are preparing to release the first single from their upcoming album 'Imploding The Mirage'. It's called "Caution" and it's coming out on Thursday March 12th. Here's a teaser:

#Caution A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers) on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:34am PDT

Singer Brandon Flowers has described the band's upcoming sixth studio album as one that captures the sound of "Manchester and Bruce Springsteen".

A release date for the album is still forthcoming.