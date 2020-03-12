The Killers Announce August 25th Show At Chase Center

The Killers have unveiled their new single "Caution" as well as their 'Imploding The Mirage' tour, which will make a stop in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday August 25th.

@thekillers are coming to San Francisco for a show at @chase_center on Tuesday August 25th! Tix go on sale Friday March 20th at 10AM. • • Listen every hour (12-5PM) Friday - Sunday for chances to win your way in!

Tickets go on sale Friday March 20th at 10AM. You can get those here.

Listen to ALT 105.3 every hour (12PM-5PM) Friday - Sunday for chances to win your way in!

