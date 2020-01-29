The Great San Francisco Corn Dog Festival Returns In March
January 29, 2020
For a seventh year in a row you can celebrate all things corn dogs at Soma StrEat Food Park in San Francisco when the Great San Francisco Corn Dog Festival returns on Saturday March 21, 2020 from 11AM-5PM.
The skies may be cloudy, but our forecast shows 100% chance of deliciously-battered, perfectly-fried, and oh-so-irresistible corn dogs! ---- The corn dog festivities begin at 11am. See you here! #CORNDIGGITYDOG . -- sfcorndogfest.eventbrite.com
10+ Bay Area food vendors will be serving up elaborate, crispy corn dogs in cheesy, bacon-topped, and even chili-filled ways. There will also be bottomless craft beer & live music.
Head to the Facebook event page for the latest.