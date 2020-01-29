The Great San Francisco Corn Dog Festival Returns In March

For a seventh year in a row you can celebrate all things corn dogs at Soma StrEat Food Park in San Francisco when the Great San Francisco Corn Dog Festival returns on Saturday March 21, 2020 from 11AM-5PM.

10+ Bay Area food vendors will be serving up elaborate, crispy corn dogs in cheesy, bacon-topped, and even chili-filled ways. There will also be bottomless craft beer & live music.

Head to the Facebook event page for the latest.