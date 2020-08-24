The CW Developing Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Show

The CW is developing a live-action 'Powerpuff Girls' show with writers Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars, Sleepy Hollow) and Diablo Cody & producer Greg Berlanti.

'Powerpuff Girls' Live-Action Show in the Works at The CW https://t.co/wmnHe7aZ0t pic.twitter.com/HApPrf0GoD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 24, 2020

The show will follow older versions of Blossom, Buttercup & Bubbles who are now disillusioned adults in their 20s and resent having spent their childhoods fighting crime.

Powerpuff Girls originally aired on Cartoon Network from 1998-2005 and a reboot began airing in 2016.