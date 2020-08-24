The CW Developing Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Show

It will follow adult versions of the characters

August 24, 2020
The CW is developing a live-action 'Powerpuff Girls' show with writers Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars, Sleepy Hollow) and Diablo Cody & producer Greg Berlanti.

The show will follow older versions of Blossom, Buttercup & Bubbles who are now disillusioned adults in their 20s and resent having spent their childhoods fighting crime.

Powerpuff Girls originally aired on Cartoon Network from 1998-2005 and a reboot began airing in 2016.

