The Chainsmokers Face Backlash After Crowds Converge At Drive-In Show

July 27, 2020
The Chainsmokers

Music

EDM hitmakers The Chainsmokers held a charity drive-in show in New York over the weekend and while precautions were taken to make it safe including complimentary face masks, temperature checks before entry & social distancing requirements at the 100-acre site crowds appeared to gather in ways that do not appear safe.

Videos like the one above have circulated and have drawn backlash due for obvious reasons as concerts remain banned around the world.

Lampin’ in the Hamptons... . The real big boys bringing top production + sound last night. . Congrats to @jaja Safe and Sound fundraising event last night w/ @thechainsmokers . . The new normal is pushing the envelope and bringing people together, not keeping people apart. . #hamptons #ark #safeandsound #nokidhungry #fundraiser #dsol #jaja #silverback #2gether #dj All Film rights reserved to AllLoveFromNY.

The Chainsmokers plan to hold similar events in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago & Miami.

The good that came from the show was that proceeds benefited No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children's Medical Fund of New York.

