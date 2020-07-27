The Chainsmokers Face Backlash After Crowds Converge At Drive-In Show

EDM hitmakers The Chainsmokers held a charity drive-in show in New York over the weekend and while precautions were taken to make it safe including complimentary face masks, temperature checks before entry & social distancing requirements at the 100-acre site crowds appeared to gather in ways that do not appear safe.

The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night...looks like social distancing was strongly enforced ----‍♂️....when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people



Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020

Videos like the one above have circulated and have drawn backlash due for obvious reasons as concerts remain banned around the world.

The Chainsmokers plan to hold similar events in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago & Miami.

The good that came from the show was that proceeds benefited No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children's Medical Fund of New York.