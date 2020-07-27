The Chainsmokers Face Backlash After Crowds Converge At Drive-In Show
Their Hamptons show has drawn a lot of ire
EDM hitmakers The Chainsmokers held a charity drive-in show in New York over the weekend and while precautions were taken to make it safe including complimentary face masks, temperature checks before entry & social distancing requirements at the 100-acre site crowds appeared to gather in ways that do not appear safe.
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night...looks like social distancing was strongly enforced ----♂️....when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020
Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS
Videos like the one above have circulated and have drawn backlash due for obvious reasons as concerts remain banned around the world.
Lampin’ in the Hamptons... . The real big boys bringing top production + sound last night. . Congrats to @jaja Safe and Sound fundraising event last night w/ @thechainsmokers . . The new normal is pushing the envelope and bringing people together, not keeping people apart. . #hamptons #ark #safeandsound #nokidhungry #fundraiser #dsol #jaja #silverback #2gether #dj All Film rights reserved to AllLoveFromNY.
The Chainsmokers plan to hold similar events in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago & Miami.
The good that came from the show was that proceeds benefited No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children's Medical Fund of New York.