The Black Keys Cancel Summer Tour Including Berkeley Show

The Black Keys announced that their US summer 'Let's Rock' tour has been canceled. The band was set to play The Greek Theatre in Berkeley on July 10th.

We are very disappointed to let you know the US ‘Let's Rock’ Summer tour is no longer happening. We were looking forward to seeing you all out there, but the health and safety of our fans and crew has to take priority. We hope to see you all soon. Please stay safe! — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) May 12, 2020

If you purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster, you will be automatically refunded. Otherwise, refunds are available at point of purchase.

For more on the cancelation head to greekberkeley.com.