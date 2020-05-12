The Black Keys Cancel Summer Tour Including Berkeley Show

Music 
The Black Keys announced that their US summer 'Let's Rock' tour has been canceled. The band was set to play The Greek Theatre in Berkeley on July 10th.

If you purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster, you will be automatically refunded. Otherwise, refunds are available at point of purchase.

For more on the cancelation head to greekberkeley.com.

