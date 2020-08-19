Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' To Continue Filming In September

Set to pick six months after halting production back in March, the first film in a new trilogy of Batman movies starring Robert Pattinson will pick up filming once again starting in September.

Robert Pattinson's #TheBatman and the next #FantasticBeasts will resume production in the U.K. in September https://t.co/G8bq5oLfp5 — Brent Lang (@BrentALang) August 19, 2020

The Matt Reeves-directed version will resume production in the U.K. and hopes to wrap before the end of 2020 as the delayed release is slated to be released on Oct. 1, 2021.

Warner Bros. has already resumed production of 'Matrix 4' in Europe and looks to do the same with the next 'Fantastic Beasts' film.

Earlier this summer it was revealed that Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman in separate films for DC.