The 1975 Unveil "Me And You Together Song" And 2020 North American Tour Dates

The 1975 have premiered the latest single from their upcoming album 'Notes On A Conditional Form'. Hear "Me & You Together Song" below:

Video of The 1975 - Me &amp; You Together Song

The album will be out on April 24th, 2020 & features previous singles "People" & "Frail State Of Mind".

The band has also announced their 2020 North American tour & they'll be planting a tree for every ticket sold. Here are the dates:

April 27 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)

May 2 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

May 3 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

May 5 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum +

May 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre +

May 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 13 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

May 16 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

May 18 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

May 19 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

May 21 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

May 23 Washington, DC The Anthem

May 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

May 29 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

June 2 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

June 3 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 5 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

June 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

June 9 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 11 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center *

June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +

Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *

Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24, at 9:00 AM local time.