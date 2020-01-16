The 1975 Unveil "Me And You Together Song" And 2020 North American Tour Dates
The 1975 have premiered the latest single from their upcoming album 'Notes On A Conditional Form'. Hear "Me & You Together Song" below:
The album will be out on April 24th, 2020 & features previous singles "People" & "Frail State Of Mind".
The band has also announced their 2020 North American tour & they'll be planting a tree for every ticket sold. Here are the dates:
April 27 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 29 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)
May 2 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
May 3 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
May 5 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena
May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum +
May 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre +
May 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 13 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
May 16 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
May 18 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
May 19 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
May 21 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
May 23 Washington, DC The Anthem
May 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
May 29 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
June 2 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
June 3 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 5 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
June 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
June 9 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater
June 11 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center *
June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +
Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *
Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24, at 9:00 AM local time.