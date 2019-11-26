A 10-1 Team Hasn't Been An Underdog In 12 Years - The 49ers Will Be Sunday

The 49ers improved to 10-1 with a Sunday night blowout of a strong Green Bay Packers team, but for the first time since the 2007 season a team with a 10-1 record will be an underdog. The 49ers head to Baltimore to play Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens who are fresh off of their seventh straight win as they beat the Rams 45-6 on Monday Night Football and will be favored to win Sunday's week 13 matchup by 5 points.

49ers the first 10-1 team in over a decade to be an underdog https://t.co/kJGpyFxJwh pic.twitter.com/PrZaiJmLj9 — SFGate (@SFGate) November 26, 2019

The Packers were the last 10-1 team to be an underdog back in '07 when they lost to a fellow 10-1 squad, the Dallas Cowboys, 37-27.

Many are excited to see how the 49ers 2nd ranked defense will handle Baltimore's top ranked offense & if the 49ers offense will be able to score points against a surging Baltimore defense. There's also a 90% chance of rain for the game on Sunday so we'll get to see how that affects things.

Football Outsiders’ DVOA is out, and this is fitting:



No. 1 Ravens offense DVOA is 29.0%, nearly perfect inverse to 49ers defense DVOA of -28.8%. — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 26, 2019

If the 49ers do win on Sunday they'll be able to clinch a playoff berth if the Rams lose in Arizona that afternoon.