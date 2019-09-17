Thanks To Tom DeLonge The Navy Has Acknowledged That UFOs Are Real For The First Time

Tom DeLonge has come a long way since singing "Aliens Exist" and UFO hunting with former blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker. Now according to reports videos of UFOs made public by DeLonge's To The Stars Academy have been acknowledged by the US Navy as legitimate. The first time the US Navy has admitted that UFOs are real and have violated American airspace.

The US Navy has acknowledged the existence of UFOs for the first time, and we have Tom DeLonge to thank: https://t.co/NXoF81yxPd pic.twitter.com/tAlkdjU2di — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 17, 2019

Joseph Gradisher, a spokesperson for the Navy, said that the footage in the videos released by DeLonge does in fact depict unidentified "phenomena". The videos were captured by Navy pilots in 2004 & 2015.

DeLonge also took part in a six-part series on the subject of UFOs called 'Unidentified' that aired earlier this year on the History Channel.

For more, head to Vice.