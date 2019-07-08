Terry Crews Would Like To Play King Triton In The Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' Remake

After Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid' many on the internet have voiced their opinions on who else should be added to the cast. Gordon Ramsay, for instance, as angry Chef Louis and all sorts of actors for other parts have been brought up in what's become a meme. One that's been embraced by the actor himself is Terry Crews for King Triton, Ariel's dad.

Crews tweeted the above picture and it spurned lots of positive reaction. Others online also brought up Idris Elba for the role.

I’ve said this from day one: please make Idris Elba King Triton. @disney pic.twitter.com/WwguxtwLGV — Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) July 3, 2019

The cast currently includes Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina with Melissa McCarthy potentially set to join as Ursula.

The film's director Rob Marshall said of Bailey's casting of Ariel that she "possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

The film will reprise songs from the original 1989 film & "Hamilton" writer Lin-Manuel Miranda is producing and composing for the film.

No release date has been set for the film.