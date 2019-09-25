Terror Vault Returns To The SF Mint In October With Immersive 21+ Haunted Attractions

If you're into haunted houses, escaping a zombie apocalypse, or perhaps simply sipping cocktails in a gold-rush era setting, Into The Dark SF is bringing immersive, scary attractions back to the San Francisco Mint building October 10 - November 10.

Here's a breakdown of the attractions, all of which are for those 21+.

Terror Vault:

A 45-minute immersive experience where you tour the Mint building and come face-to-face with despicable horrors that plague the secret prison. If you put on a red necklace you're signing up for an experience where you might be touched, removed from your group, written on, forced to eat something, or perhaps something worse.

Apocalypse:

Set in 1985, a zombie apocalypse is plaguing the Bay Area and you've been tasked with unlocking the vaccine, which has been locked inside the Mint building. Make your way alongside your team through zombie-infested mazes, solve puzzles and find you way to the vaccine. Don't get infected and save humanity.

Morbid Midway:

Enjoy drinks in a gold-rush era speakeasy, play games in the flashback arcade, visit the Creep Shop, and get a tarot card reading and bite to eat.

Video of 2019 San Francisco Terror Vault

Tickets and group packages can be found at intothedarksf.com.