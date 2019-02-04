'Terminator'-Themed Interactive VR Experience Opens At San Jose's Oakridge Mall This Week

Spaces are set to bring their 'Terminator Salvation: Fight For The Future' interactive virtual-reality experience to the Cinemark XD Theatre ay San Jose's Oakridge Mall starting Friday February 8th. They opened their first VR center in Irvine, CA last summer & this marks their first foray into the Bay Area.

You can team up with your friends (up to 4 players per team) and join the resistance against SKYNET in the immersive battle inside the Terminator universe.

The game features face scanning, haptics, physical weapons and props, full body hand and foot tracking, leader boards and real time video playback of your experience.

SPACES lands at Cinemark in the Bay Area! https://t.co/LKzbPMOOU6 — Spaces Inc. (@VRSpaces) January 23, 2019

Cinemark says that they're excited to team with Spaces to provide the Bay Area a fun, immersive, mixed-reality adventure.

The game is for those 10+ & tickets are $29.95 a person. For tickets head to cinemark.com.