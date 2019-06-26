Tequila And Taco Music Festival Returns To Santa Cruz This August

On the weekend of August 24 - 25 the Tequila & Taco Music Festival will be back at Santa Cruz's San Lorenzo Park for two days of margaritas, craft beer, tacos and much more.

Saturday of the festival will showcase top-shelf tequilas for sampling, gourmet tacos & live music. Sunday will be more of a focus on margaritas & will feature a performance from Tone Loc ("Funky Cold Medina," "Wild Thing").

Saturday Tequila Experience's will be $40 (11:30AM - 3:30PM) - there will be no tequila sampling on Sunday.



General Admission $10 (Saturday and Sunday).

For tickets head to eventbrite & for more head to the Facebook event page.