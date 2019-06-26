Tequila And Taco Music Festival Returns To Santa Cruz This August
June 26, 2019
On the weekend of August 24 - 25 the Tequila & Taco Music Festival will be back at Santa Cruz's San Lorenzo Park for two days of margaritas, craft beer, tacos and much more.
Thank You Santa Cruz! We Hope You Enjoyed The Tequila, Tacos, Margaritas And Music! We Will See You Next Year!
Saturday of the festival will showcase top-shelf tequilas for sampling, gourmet tacos & live music. Sunday will be more of a focus on margaritas & will feature a performance from Tone Loc ("Funky Cold Medina," "Wild Thing").
Saturday Tequila Experience's will be $40 (11:30AM - 3:30PM) - there will be no tequila sampling on Sunday.
General Admission $10 (Saturday and Sunday).
For tickets head to eventbrite & for more head to the Facebook event page.