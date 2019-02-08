Tense Standoff At Campbell Denny's As Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside
A situatuon that began early Friday morning at the Denny's on S. Bascom Ave. in Campbell has shut down nearby streets & has brought the SWAT team on site.
DEVELOPING: Authorities, including a SWAT team, in Campbell, California, have closed the streets surrounding a Denny's restaurant on Bascom Avenue in response to a man armed with a gun barricaded inside the eatery. Police are using a loudspeaker to communicate with the man, whom they believe is the only person inside the restaurant. #new #breaking #swat #police #california #abc #campbell #dennys #restaurant #street #close #response #worldnewstonight
The armed man has barricaded himself while police & crisis negotiators have been speaking to him.
No customers, or employees are believed to be inside.
Update: Our crisis negotiations team is on scene. We are working to safely make contact with the suspect. We will continue to give updates on Twitter. #Campbell— Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) February 8, 2019
We'll provide updates as the situation unfolds.
The incident at the Denny’s has S Bascom Ave closed from Campbell Ave to Dry Creek Rd to the south. No access to CA-17 is blocked. Only access to CA-17 in the area is either Hamilton Ave to the north or Camden Ave well to the south. Campbell Ave has no freeway access.— Eric Thurow ---- (@EricThurow) February 8, 2019