Tense Standoff At Campbell Denny's As Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside

February 8, 2019
Dallas
A situatuon that began early Friday morning at the Denny's on S. Bascom Ave. in Campbell has shut down nearby streets & has brought the SWAT team on site.

The armed man has barricaded himself while police & crisis negotiators have been speaking to him.

No customers, or employees are believed to be inside.

We'll provide updates as the situation unfolds.

 

