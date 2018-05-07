Tenacious D Reveal That A "Pick Of Destiny" Sequel Is On The Way

Yesterday, during a performance at Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival comedy/rockers Tenacious D revealed some news. Jack Black said that he & bandmate Kyle Gass have a sequel coming for 2006's 'Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny'.

"I don't know where you'll be able to see it, but we have decided that it's happening and it's coming out." Black told the crowd.

He also apparently mentioned that they were aiming to have the film out in October.

Video of Tenacious D - The Pick Of Destiny Ending (Beelzeboss)

The first film flopped at the box office (earning just $8.2 million in the U.S.), but became a cult classic among rock fans.