Tenacious D To Release New Album And Premiere Animated Series This Fall

Comedy/Rock & Roll duo Tenacious D are back. We already knew they were coming to Oakland's Fox Theatre for two sold out shows in December & now we know that they'll be armed with LOTS of new music by that time.

Tenacious D announce new album & six-part animated YouTube rock opera "Post-Apocalypto" https://t.co/SCiz1XmnGp pic.twitter.com/3yJ3NyclF0 — billboard (@billboard) September 4, 2018

Jack & Kyle enlisted Dave Grohl to play drums on their 21-track album 'Post-Apocalypto' & much of its music will be featured in their six-part rock opera of the same name.

The animated series will premiere on YouTube on September 28th and finds the duo "thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction following the drop of an atomic bomb." Here's a teaser:

Video of Tenacious D - Post Apocalypto Teaser #1

The new album is coming out on November 2nd and here's the tracklisting:

01. POST-APOCALYPTO THEME

02. desolation

03. HOPE

04. cave women

05. MAKING LOVE

06. scientists

07. TAKE US INTO SPACE

08. i’ve got to go

09. F*** YO-YO MA

10. reunion/not so fast

11. DADDY DING DONG

12. chainsaw bazooka machine gun

13. ROBOT

14. marCH

15. turd whistle

16. COLORS

17. who’s your daddy?

18. JB JR RAP

19. WOMAN TIME

20. SAVE THE WORLD

21. POST-APOCALYPTO THEME (REPRISE)