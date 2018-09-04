Tenacious D To Release New Album And Premiere Animated Series This Fall
Comedy/Rock & Roll duo Tenacious D are back. We already knew they were coming to Oakland's Fox Theatre for two sold out shows in December & now we know that they'll be armed with LOTS of new music by that time.
Tenacious D announce new album & six-part animated YouTube rock opera "Post-Apocalypto" https://t.co/SCiz1XmnGp pic.twitter.com/3yJ3NyclF0— billboard (@billboard) September 4, 2018
Jack & Kyle enlisted Dave Grohl to play drums on their 21-track album 'Post-Apocalypto' & much of its music will be featured in their six-part rock opera of the same name.
The animated series will premiere on YouTube on September 28th and finds the duo "thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction following the drop of an atomic bomb." Here's a teaser:
The new album is coming out on November 2nd and here's the tracklisting:
01. POST-APOCALYPTO THEME
02. desolation
03. HOPE
04. cave women
05. MAKING LOVE
06. scientists
07. TAKE US INTO SPACE
08. i’ve got to go
09. F*** YO-YO MA
10. reunion/not so fast
11. DADDY DING DONG
12. chainsaw bazooka machine gun
13. ROBOT
14. marCH
15. turd whistle
16. COLORS
17. who’s your daddy?
18. JB JR RAP
19. WOMAN TIME
20. SAVE THE WORLD
21. POST-APOCALYPTO THEME (REPRISE)