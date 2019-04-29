Tenacious D Announce October Show In San Francisco
Jack Black & Kyle Gass will return to the Bay Area for their next Tenacious D show on Friday night October 25th at the Masonic. They most recently played a pair of sold out shows at the Fox Theater in Oakland last December.
GET READY: @RealTenaciousD comes to The Masonic on Friday, October 25th with special guest Wynchester!— The Masonic (@sfmasonic) April 29, 2019
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/QDINW3p47d
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday May 3rd at 10AM right here.
We RIDE! US shows added for October! Pre-Sale begins this Weds at 10am local. Password: “COLORS”. General on-sale begins this Fri at 10am local. ❗️ 10/17 Austin, TX: Pre-Sale begins Weds 5/8 at 10am local. Password: “COLORS”. General On-Sale begins Fri 5/10 at 10am local. Grab your tix at TenaciousD.com!