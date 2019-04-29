Tenacious D Announce October Show In San Francisco

April 29, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Music

Jack Black & Kyle Gass will return to the Bay Area for their next Tenacious D show on Friday night October 25th at the Masonic. They most recently played a pair of sold out shows at the Fox Theater in Oakland last December.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday May 3rd at 10AM right here.

We RIDE! US shows added for October! Pre-Sale begins this Weds at 10am local. Password: “COLORS”. General on-sale begins this Fri at 10am local. ❗️ 10/17 Austin, TX: Pre-Sale begins Weds 5/8 at 10am local. Password: “COLORS”. General On-Sale begins Fri 5/10 at 10am local. Grab your tix at TenaciousD.com!

A post shared by Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) on

Tags: 
Tenacious D
San Francisco