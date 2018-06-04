Tenacious D Announce December Show At Oakland's Fox Theater

Music/Comedy duo Tenacious D are coming back to the Bay Area for a show this December at Oakland's Fox Theater! Jack Black & Kyle Gas will be playing the Fox on Monday night December 17.

NEW TOUR DATES!!!!! Tickets on sale Friday at 10am PST. https://t.co/mE4D3nb8Tf pic.twitter.com/b89sBDfgCu — Tenacious D (@RealTenaciousD) June 4, 2018

Pre-sale is Thursday (6/7) at 10 AM with password 'athletic' & general on sale is Friday (6/8) at 10 AM (PST) at foxoakland.com. You can also win your way in every morning this week with Elvis!

The band also recently revealed that a sequel to "Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny" is coming this year.