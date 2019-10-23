Temperatures Expected To Hit 90 In San Francisco On Thursday

October 23, 2019
Bay Area News

PG&E power shutoffs are back this week (in a more limited manner) and the hot weather has lasted for several days now. That will continue Thursday when temperatures are expected to top out at a record-tying 90 degrees in San Francisco. It would be the warmest date this late in October since 1965.

Temperatures at about 20 degrees above average for this time of year will be felt in San Jose (high of 91) and Oakland (high of 85) as well on Thursday.

Red Flag warnings have also been issued around the Bay Area for Wednesday night & Thursday as winds pick up.

Cooler weather is expected starting Sunday.

San Francisco