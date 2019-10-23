Temperatures Expected To Hit 90 In San Francisco On Thursday

PG&E power shutoffs are back this week (in a more limited manner) and the hot weather has lasted for several days now. That will continue Thursday when temperatures are expected to top out at a record-tying 90 degrees in San Francisco. It would be the warmest date this late in October since 1965.

San Francisco forecast to hit 90 degrees on Thursday — in mid-October https://t.co/fnfNGlNa2v pic.twitter.com/BqjEMHGdkr — SFGate (@SFGate) October 23, 2019

Temperatures at about 20 degrees above average for this time of year will be felt in San Jose (high of 91) and Oakland (high of 85) as well on Thursday.

Red Flag warnings have also been issued around the Bay Area for Wednesday night & Thursday as winds pick up.

WEATHER ALERT: Stay vigilant #BayArea! Red Flag Warnings in effect. Stronger winds expected later tonight-tomorrow AM. pic.twitter.com/APpYXSMh13 — Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) October 23, 2019

Cooler weather is expected starting Sunday.