Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Dies at 88

Iconic television host Regis Philbin has died. He was 88.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family told People.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the family added.

Beginning in 1988, Philbin hosted “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” for 15 years alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. Starting in 2001, he was joined by Kelly Ripa as the show transitioned to “Live with Regis and Kelly.” He left the show in 2011.

Philbin was the original host of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," from 1999 - 2002.

His list of credits also include stints hosting "Million Dollar Password" and "America's Got Talent."