Teachers Are Eligible For Free Flights To Mexico For Teacher Appreciation Week

Are you a teacher, or do you know one who could use a vacation? The website CheapCaribbean.com wants to give 50 lucky teachers free roundtrip flights to & from Mexico to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6 - 10).

To qualify you'll need to sign up at Beach4TeachClub.com by May 9th, you'll then receive an e-mail prompting you to provide proof that you're an educator. On the final day of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 10) everyone who signed up will receive an e-mail & the first 50 to register score free roundtrip flights.

You'll have to cover the rest of your travel arrangements, but your flights will be taken care of for the timeframe you have to book them between July 10 - December 10, 2019.

For more info head to MatadorNetwork.