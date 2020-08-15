Taylor Swift Blasts Donald Trump For Dismantling USPS: "He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk"

Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Saturday to call out President Trump for his dismantling of the USPS saying that he is blatantly cheating and putting American's lives at risk in the process.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

The USPS recently said that they would not be able that ballots cast for the election on November 3rd might not arrive on time to be counted.

Swift called out the president back in May during the George Floyd protests around the country after he threatened violence against protesters.

The singer has been in the spotlight over the past month after her surprise album 'folklore' has received strong reviews and earned the #1 spot on Billboard's alternative albums chart and "cardigan" took the top spot on their hot rock songs chart.