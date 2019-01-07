Tater Tot Festival Returns To San Francisco In February
January 7, 2019
National Tater Tot Day is Saturday February 2, 2019 and San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park is throwing a celebration with some of the Bay Area's best food vendors from 11 AM - 5 PM that day.
There will be over 10 vendors on hand serving tots that are sauced, smothered, cheesed, spiced & more. There will also be DJs providing beats all day.
It's $5 to get in and $35 if you want all-you-can-drink craft beer from 11 AM - 3 PM. Kids 10 & under are free. For tix head to Eventbrite.
All the tater tots are mine & Sangria cause .. -- #nationaltatertotday #somastreatfoodpark #sanfrancisco #sangriasaturdays
For more head to the Facebook event page.