Tater Tot Festival Returns To San Francisco In February

National Tater Tot Day is Saturday February 2, 2019 and San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park is throwing a celebration with some of the Bay Area's best food vendors from 11 AM - 5 PM that day.

There will be over 10 vendors on hand serving tots that are sauced, smothered, cheesed, spiced & more. There will also be DJs providing beats all day.

It's $5 to get in and $35 if you want all-you-can-drink craft beer from 11 AM - 3 PM. Kids 10 & under are free. For tix head to Eventbrite.

For more head to the Facebook event page.