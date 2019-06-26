Target To Offer Special Discount For Teachers In July

From July 13 - 20 Target is helping educators prepare for the upcoming school year by offering a 15% discount on school supplies, clothes, and other back-to-school products.

Teachers in schools, daycare centers, early childhood learning centers, and home school teachers can apply here to get the coupon code.

Target will also help students from elementary school to college with their school shopping lists through their Target app & will have Back To College sections in 700 of their stores nationwide.