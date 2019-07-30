Target Launches 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Kitchenware Collection

While we're still months away from Halloween (& Christmas) Target has rolled out a kitchenware collection dedicated to the classic 1993 Tim Burton film 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.

Target launches a NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS housewares line.



-- https://t.co/OIxl5GZu8S pic.twitter.com/U12cR5Oh82 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 29, 2019

There's salt & pepper shakers, dish towels, mugs, bowls and more modeled after Jack and Sally. You can find them here & more 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' items here.

THIS IS A DIRE SITUATION! https://t.co/Kb3EGqHfrZ — Kelly Mobley (@Kellys_Korner) July 29, 2019

For head to AltPress.