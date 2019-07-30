Target Launches 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Kitchenware Collection
July 30, 2019
While we're still months away from Halloween (& Christmas) Target has rolled out a kitchenware collection dedicated to the classic 1993 Tim Burton film 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.
Target launches a NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS housewares line.— Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 29, 2019
There's salt & pepper shakers, dish towels, mugs, bowls and more modeled after Jack and Sally. You can find them here & more 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' items here.
THIS IS A DIRE SITUATION! https://t.co/Kb3EGqHfrZ— Kelly Mobley (@Kellys_Korner) July 29, 2019
