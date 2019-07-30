Target Launches 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Kitchenware Collection

July 30, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Joel Fletcher/Online USA)

Categories: 
News

While we're still months away from Halloween (& Christmas) Target has rolled out a kitchenware collection dedicated to the classic 1993 Tim Burton film 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.

There's salt & pepper shakers, dish towels, mugs, bowls and more modeled after Jack and Sally. You can find them here & more 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' items here.

For head to AltPress.

Tags: 
Target
The Nightmare Before Christmas