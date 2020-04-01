Target, Costco, And Trader Joe's Among Stores To Close Easter Sunday To Give Employees A Break

Sunday April 12th

April 1, 2020
Several grocery store chains are planning to close on Easter Sunday to allow employees a one-day break during the Coronavirus outbreak. Among the stores that will be closed on Sunday April 12th are:

  • Target
  • Costco
  • Trader Joe's
  • Sam's Club

A heads up that In-N-Out Burger is expected to be closed as usual on Easter Sunday, as well.

Among stores expected to be open on Easter are:

  • CVS
  • Walmart
  • Walgreens
  • Whole Foods
  • Rite Aid
  • Safeway
