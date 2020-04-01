Target, Costco, And Trader Joe's Among Stores To Close Easter Sunday To Give Employees A Break
Sunday April 12th
April 1, 2020
Several grocery store chains are planning to close on Easter Sunday to allow employees a one-day break during the Coronavirus outbreak. Among the stores that will be closed on Sunday April 12th are:
- Target
- Costco
- Trader Joe's
- Sam's Club
Target, Costco, Trader Joe's, and more retailers will be closing their doors on Easter Sunday to give employees working during the pandemic a much-needed break https://t.co/0VHhvIrFwJ— KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 1, 2020
A heads up that In-N-Out Burger is expected to be closed as usual on Easter Sunday, as well.
Among stores expected to be open on Easter are:
- CVS
- Walmart
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods
- Rite Aid
- Safeway