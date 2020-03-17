Target Is Changing Their Hours, Closing Cafes, And Allowing Special Shopping Time For Vulnerable Customers

Starting Wednesday March 18th

March 17, 2020
Starting Wednesday March 18th Target will close their stores at 9 PM (those that already close earlier than that will still close at normal times) so that employees have more time to restock shelves and to clean.  

Target will also close any in-store Starbucks, Target Cafes, Pizza Huts, snack & beverage bars until further notice. Customer-facing touchpoints will also be sanitized every half hour.

On Wednesday mornings each Target's first hour of business will be dedicated to "vulnerable guests," which includes customers who are elderly, or who have underlying health conditions. All of this is being done to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

For more head to Target.com.

