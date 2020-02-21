Tame Impala Sunset Listening Party To Be Held In San Francisco On Sunday

Tame Impala's latest album The Slow Rush came out earlier this month and Bay Area fans are planning to gather at the top of San Francisco's Bernal Hill on Sunday evening February 23rd to listen to it in full as the sun sets.

Fans are expected to gather starting at 4PM and the listening party will start at 4:30PM and continue for the 57 minutes of The Slow Rush. The Facebook event currently has 2,000 people interested in attending & the organizers have requested that those who plan to attend register (for free) so they have an idea of how many people plan to show up.

Tame Impala will play in San Francisco at Chase Center on Friday March 13th.