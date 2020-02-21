Tame Impala Sunset Listening Party To Be Held In San Francisco On Sunday
Tame Impala's latest album The Slow Rush came out earlier this month and Bay Area fans are planning to gather at the top of San Francisco's Bernal Hill on Sunday evening February 23rd to listen to it in full as the sun sets.
Well there it is, a year of my life in a cardboard sleeve. A year of blood, sweat and tears and joy and anguish. Funny how that’s what it all boils down to... just what comes out of the speakers for those 57 minutes. No other part of what I do matters even nearly as much. Wouldn’t have it any other way though. Hope you like it x
Fans are expected to gather starting at 4PM and the listening party will start at 4:30PM and continue for the 57 minutes of The Slow Rush. The Facebook event currently has 2,000 people interested in attending & the organizers have requested that those who plan to attend register (for free) so they have an idea of how many people plan to show up.
Tame Impala will play in San Francisco at Chase Center on Friday March 13th.