Tame Impala Reschedule Chase Center Show To September 21st
Clairo will open
March 30, 2020
Tame Impala's San Francisco date at Chase Center has been rescheduled from Friday March 13th to Monday September 21st. Clairo will open the show.
All original tickets for the March date will be honored for the September date.
