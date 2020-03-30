Tame Impala Reschedule Chase Center Show To September 21st

Clairo will open

Music

Tame Impala's San Francisco date at Chase Center has been rescheduled from Friday March 13th to Monday September 21st. Clairo will open the show.

SHOW UPDATE: @tameimpala with special guest @clairo will perform at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sept. 21! Hold on to your tickets - all tickets for the originally scheduled date (March 13th) will be honored at the new date.

All original tickets for the March date will be honored for the September date.

Tame Impala
San Francisco