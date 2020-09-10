Tame Impala Reschedule Chase Center Date For September 15, 2021

Tame Impala was originally slated to headline San Francisco's Chase Center on Friday March 13, 2020. That show was called off just days before it was set to take place and later rescheduled for September 21, 2020. Now it has been pushed to September 15, 2021.

This headlining show will follow one month after the band's headlining set at Outside Lands 2021 in Golden Gate Park in August of next year.

Clairo is still set to open.

Those with tickets to the 2020 dates have unil Ocober 10, 2020 to request a refund. You can grab tickets here.