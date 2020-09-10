Tame Impala Reschedule Chase Center Date For September 15, 2021
It was originally scheduled for March 13, 2020
Tame Impala was originally slated to headline San Francisco's Chase Center on Friday March 13, 2020. That show was called off just days before it was set to take place and later rescheduled for September 21, 2020. Now it has been pushed to September 15, 2021.
In response to the recommendations of local, state and global health authorities and mandates by city and state government, our show with @tameimpala at Chase Center on Sept. 21, 2020 has been rescheduled to Sept. 15, 2021. Please note that this show was originally scheduled for March 13, 2020. Tickets purchased for both March 13, 2020 and Sept. 21, 2020 will be honored for the rescheduled date in Sept. 2021. Should you be unable to attend the new date, please go to place of purchase no later than Oct. 10, 2020 to request a refund (30 days from the rescheduled date announcement). This will allow others who can attend to purchase your ticket(s). We thank you for understanding and look forward to seeing you at the show!
This headlining show will follow one month after the band's headlining set at Outside Lands 2021 in Golden Gate Park in August of next year.
Clairo is still set to open.
Those with tickets to the 2020 dates have unil Ocober 10, 2020 to request a refund. You can grab tickets here.