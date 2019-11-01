Tame Impala Announce March 2020 San Francisco Show At Chase Center

Earlier this week we found out that Tame Impala's upcoming album 'The Slow Rush' will be out on February 14, 2020 & now we know when the band will return to the Bay Area. They'll play Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday night March 13, 2020.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @tameimpala is coming to Chase Center with special guest @clairo on Friday, March 13! Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12 PM on chasecenter.com Chase Preferred Seating is available.

Clairo will open the show and tickets are on sale November 9th at 12 PM. More details can be found here.

 

