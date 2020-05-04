Taika Waititi To Write And Direct New 'Star Wars' Film
The filmmaker is in charge of a new Star Wars movie
Filmmaker Taika Waititi who you might know from 'Thor: Ragnarok,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' & 'What We Do In The Shadows' is officially set to write & direct a new 'Star Wars' film, Lucasfilm has confirmed.
Fresh off an Academy Award win for 'Jojo Rabbit,' Waititi also directed the finale of season 1 of 'The Mandalorian,' which was his first foray into the 'Star Wars' universe.
'1917' writer Krysty Wilson-Cairn will pen the script for the upcoming film alongside him.
