Taika Waititi To Write And Direct New 'Star Wars' Film

May 4, 2020
Filmmaker Taika Waititi who you might know from 'Thor: Ragnarok,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' & 'What We Do In The Shadows' is officially set to write & direct a new 'Star Wars' film, Lucasfilm has confirmed.

Fresh off an Academy Award win for 'Jojo Rabbit,' Waititi also directed the finale of season 1 of 'The Mandalorian,' which was his first foray into the 'Star Wars' universe.

'1917' writer Krysty Wilson-Cairn will pen the script for the upcoming film alongside him.

