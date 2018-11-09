Taco Bell Will Now Let You Throw A Party In Their Restaurants

Taco Bell has already offered us chips based on their hot sauce flavors & t-shirts modeled afer those packets. Now, before 2018 ends you can get hot sauce packet balloons as part of their new PARTY promotion. For real, you can book VIP parties for 2-10 people at select Taco Bell locations through 12/22/18.

Who’s ready to party? With #PartyByTacoBell, you can now host the ultimate fiesta at a #TacoBell in one of 10 cities. Visit the link in our bio to see if Party By Taco Bell is in your city. A post shared by Taco Bell (@tacobell) on Nov 8, 2018 at 5:18pm PST

Where are the locations closest to the Bay Area where you can make this happen? Not close enough. There's three Taco Bell locations in southern California you'll have to travel to if you wanna book one. Bakersfield, Brea, & Newport Beach locations are your best bet. However, you can purchase one of their Taco Bell party decor kits and host your own wherever you'd like.

Once you reserve a time for one of these parties (for $25) your group will be greeted with a decor kit, and a table runner, plates and all the photo props you need to make it an Instagrammable party. The hot sauce packet balloons will run you another $16 & food is not included in the purchase of the party.

For more & to book one, head to tacobellparty.com.