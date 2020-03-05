Taco Bell To Open Its First Ever Gaming Cantina San Ramon

The East Bay will be home to Taco Bell's newest concept, a Cantina location that also features video games. The brand's first-ever gaming cantina is expected to open in San Ramon this fall.

Taco Bell unveils plans for new, more experiential Cantina restaurant concepts! Read more here: https://t.co/Z46EpEEUiW pic.twitter.com/FYlqT1Sj1M — Taco Bell News (@TacoBellNews) March 5, 2020

According to a press release Taco Bell plans to open more suburban locations that are cantina restaurants that serve alcohol and will convert more suburban locations into "fast-social" restaurants.

The brand will experiment with an upcoming cantina in New York's Time Square that will be the most technology-forward Taco Bell to date and the aforementioned gaming-centric cantina that will open in San Ramon. Expect to be playing video games while you wait to order. Both are expected to open by the end of Q3 (the end of the fall of this year.)

You can currently find Bay Area Taco Bell Cantina locations in Pacifica, San Francisco, Berkeley & San Jose.

For more head to tacobell.com.